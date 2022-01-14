WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell – January 13, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with both State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell to get their reactions to Governor Kathy Hochul‘s State of the State address.

George Borrello (left) and Andy Goodell


