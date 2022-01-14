[LISTEN] Community Matters – State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell – January 13, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with both State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell to get their reactions to Governor Kathy Hochul‘s State of the State address.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with both State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell to get their reactions to Governor Kathy Hochul‘s State of the State address.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply