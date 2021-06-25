[LISTEN] Community Matters – Tammara Hodges – June 24, 2021 June 25, 2021 By WRFA Leave a Comment UPMC Chautauqua is looking to make a $3.5 million investment in its Imaging Department. Imaging Department Director Tammara Hodges will tell us about that project. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
