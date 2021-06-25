WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Tammara Hodges – June 24, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Tammara Hodges – June 24, 2021

By Leave a Comment

UPMC Chautauqua is looking to make a $3.5 million investment in its Imaging Department. Imaging Department Director Tammara Hodges will tell us about that project.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.