[LISTEN] Community Matters – Todd Tranum – September 21, 2023

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with Manufacturer’s Association of the Southern Tier‘s Executive Director Todd Tranum about workforce development efforts in Chautauqua County.

Todd Tranum


