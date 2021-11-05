WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Tony Dolce and Kim Ecklund – November, 4, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke about the City of Jamestown’s proposed 2022 budget with City Council President Tony Dolce and Finance Committee Chair Council Member-at-Large Kim Ecklund.

Tony Dolce (left) and Kimberly Ecklund


