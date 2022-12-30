[LISTEN] Community Matters – Tony Dolce – December 29, 2022 December 30, 2022 By WRFA Leave a Comment Jamestown City Council President Tony Dolce offers his thoughts on 2022 at the December 19, 2022 City Council voting session. Tony Dolce Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
