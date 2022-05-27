WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – United Way – May 26, 2022

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced their 2022 allocations to local organizations. Community Impact Director Lindsey Goold spoke with WRFA about the process.


