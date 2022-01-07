WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Voice Of Democracy Speech – December 30, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Voice Of Democracy Speech – December 30, 2021

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Public Schools shared with WRFA the speech from Jamestown High School‘s Reiley Kolstee that won the local Veteran of Foreign War’s “Voice of Democracy” Speech Contest.

JHS sophomore Reiley Kolstee and JHS teacher Barbi Price


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.