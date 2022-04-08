WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – YWCA Stand Against Racism – April 7, 2022

By Leave a Comment

The Jamestown YWCA‘s annual Stand Against Racism challenge is taking place during the month of April. YWCA Social Justice & Equity Director Alize Scott tells us more.


