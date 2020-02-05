WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Congressman Tom Reed Discusses State of the Union During Media Conference Call

Congressman Tom Reed talks with members of regional media – including WRFA’s Jason Sample – during a conference call on Tuesday Morning, Feb. 5, 2020 to discuss several issues, including President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union report.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning)

 

