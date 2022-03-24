WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Jamestown City Council Special Work Session – March 23, 2022

The Jamestown City Council held a special work session on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 to further discussed economic development and housing programs proposed to be funded using American Rescue Plan monies.

Jamestown City Council holds special meeting to discuss American Rescue Plan funded economic development and housing programs


