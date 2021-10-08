[LISTEN] Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist Presents 2022 City Budget

Mayor Eddie Sundquist presented a $38.93 million proposed 2022 spending plan during a budget presentation on Thursday, October 7th at city hall.

Sundquist’s budget contains a $3.37 million increase in spending over the current year, thanks mainly in part to the use of lost revenue recovery funds from American Rescue Plan monies received by the city.

The spending plan proposes no tax increase with the tax levy remaining flat to the current year.

The budget now goes to the Jamestown City Council for its review.

The complete proposed 2022 Executive Budget can be viewed on the City’s website at jamestownny.gov/budget