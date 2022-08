WRFA High School Sports Correspondent Collin Wood talks with Jamestown Varsity Football Coach Tom Langworthy to preview the upcoming 2022 season.

Listen to “Knock on Wood” with Collin Wood – a weekly HS Sports report focusing on Jamestown and the Chautauqua Region – every Friday at 7:45 a.m. on WRFA-LP’s Small Things Considered morning show.

