[LISTEN] Knock on Wood with Collin Wood: Fredonia Girls Flag Coach – Tim Kachelmeyer

Tim Kachelmeyer and his girls flag team lost their first game, but have picked up two quality wins since then. He advocates for the establishment of modified programs for the sport. Along with a heartwarming story of a girl who stepped up when her name was called, and rose to the occasion.
