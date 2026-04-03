[LISTEN] Lake Shore Center for the Arts Songwriters Circle Series Highlights – March 2026

WRFA is proud to team up with the Lake Shore Center for the Arts to bring you the highlights from their monthly Songwriters Circle Series.
Every third Thursday of the month LSCFTA brings together three singer/songwriters to perform their songs and tell their stories. WRFA brings you the best of those performances on the final Saturday of the month at 8 pm.
Performers for March 2026 were Jessica Smucker, Bill Smith and Tina Williams
www.jessicasmucker.com
www.facebook.com/bsmusicstation
www.tinawilliams716.com
www.lakeshorecenterforthearts.com
www.facebook.com/lakeshorecenterforthearts
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