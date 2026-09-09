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[LISTEN] Oakridge Outdoors EP 146 – August 31, 2026

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Craig Robbins is a NYS full-time licensed hunting and fishing guide for 25 years. Through guiding he has successfully guided thousands of fishing clients and their families on Chautauqua Lake to their fishing trip of a lifetime. As a hunting guide Craig has successfully guided visiting and local hunters for geese, ducks, turkey and whitetail. Craig first started writing about the outdoors for the Corry Times. It wasn’t long before he then received a phone call the Jamestown Post-Journal sports editor Jim Riggs about the writing for the Post-Journal. That started his almost three-decade weekly column Outdoors with Craig Robbins. Each week Craig shares his insight, tips, techniques and news regarding the outdoors to sportsmen and women of Chautauqua County, western New York and beyond.


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