[LISTEN] Rep. Tom Reed – May 5, 2020 Conference Call

Conference Call on May 5 with Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY 23), who provides an update on the coronavirus situation with regional media.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning)

