[LISTEN] Small Things Considered – Almost, Maine at the Lucille Ball Little Theatre

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Jim Foley from the Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown about Almost, Maine – a the organizations first full-scale production in two years. Foley serves as the president of the Little Theatre board and also is the director of Almost, Maine, which is a series of vignettes that focus on love. The performance will take place on March 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and March 6 and 13 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $22 and are available through the Little Theater website or Facebook.


