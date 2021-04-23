WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

[LISTEN] Small Things Considered – Bob Lingle Discusses Independent Book Store Day

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Bob Lingle, owner/operator of Off the Beaten Path bookstore, to learn more about Independent Bookstore Day, happening Saturday, April 24.

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.