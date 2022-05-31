WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Small Things Considered – Jamestown Tarp Skunks Coach Jordan Basile Previews 2022 Season

WRFA’s Jason Sample and play-by-play announcer Norm Rodriguez interview Jamestown Tarp Skunks Manager Jordan Basile to preview the 2022 season, which begins on Thursday, June 2, 2022.


