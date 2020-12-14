[LISTEN] Small Things Considered – NY Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul: Dec. 14, 2020

New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul talks with Jason Sample during Small Things Considered and offers an update on COVID-19, vaccine distribution, and funding for struggling businesses and local governments.
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
