[LISTEN] Small Things Considered – NY Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul: Dec. 14, 2020

New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul talks with Jason Sample during Small Things Considered and offers an update on COVID-19, vaccine distribution, and funding for struggling businesses and local governments.

 

Kathy Hochul


