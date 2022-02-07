[LISTEN] Small Things Considered – Randy Anderson Discusses Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Randy Anderson, director of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, about the 2022 Induction Class and the upcoming annual Banquet – set for Presidents Day (Feb. 21) at the Lakewood Rod & Gun Club.

Inductees for this year include Anderson, along with George L. Barone, Jr., Sarah (Bogardus) Burnett, Andrew J. Creager, Christina M. Kebort, Michael A. Sirianni, Lewis G. Mack, Marc T. Tramuta, Larry E. Rodgers, Richard P. Shearman and Harry G. Carlson.

These eleven individuals will be formally inducted at the CSHOF’s 40th Annual Induction Banquet, Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Lakewood Rod & Gun Club.

Tickets are now available in person at the CSHOF (15 W. Third St., Jamestown), at the Jock Shop (10 Harrison St., Jamestown), by calling banquet chairman Chip Johnson at 716-485-6991 or online at chautauquasportshalloffame.org/about.php#banquet. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.