WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Small Things Considered: Robb Jones, Host of 3rd St Garage and WRFA CAB Chair – Sept. 16, 2021

[LISTEN] Small Things Considered: Robb Jones, Host of 3rd St Garage and WRFA CAB Chair – Sept. 16, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Robb Jones, host of the Third Street Garage radio program and chair of the WRFA Community Advisory Board, during the 2021 Fall Pledge Week.

Robb Jones


More Posts for Show: Small Things Considered

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.