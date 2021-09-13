[LISTEN] Small Things Considered – Sept. 13: Jason Sample and Dennis Drew Discuss WRFA’s 17th Anniversary

September 13, 2021 – WRFA station manager Jason Sample talks with former station manager and WRFA founder Dennis Drew about the history of the radio station as part of its 17th anniversary!
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
