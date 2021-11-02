[LISTEN] Small Things Considered: Tuesdays with Dennis – Nov. 2, 2021 November 2, 2021 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA founder and former station manager Dennis Drew presents Tuesday’s with Dennis, every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. on Small Things Considered. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
Leave a Reply