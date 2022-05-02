[LISTEN] Small Things Considered: Where Poetry Lives – Original Poetry by Students from JHS

Students from Jamestown High School share their original poetry, inspired by the theme “where poetry lives.” The poem were written and recorded after students from Betsy Rowe-Baehr’s 10th grade English classes worked with Sony Ton-Aime, who serves as the Michael I. Rudell Director of Literary Arts at Chautauqua Institution.

Several students also stopped by the WRFA studios and were recorded as they recited their original works. The recording of those 18 students were featured Friday, April 29 on WRFA’s Small Things Considered morning show.

Thank you to Sony for developing this project and also to Betsy her students for sharing their work with the Jamestown community via WRFA.