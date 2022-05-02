WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Small Things Considered: Where Poetry Lives – Original Poetry by Students from JHS

[LISTEN] Small Things Considered: Where Poetry Lives – Original Poetry by Students from JHS

By Leave a Comment

Students from Jamestown High School share their original poetry, inspired by the theme “where poetry lives.” The poem were written and recorded after students from Betsy Rowe-Baehr’s 10th grade English classes worked with Sony Ton-Aime, who serves as the Michael I. Rudell Director of Literary Arts at Chautauqua Institution.

Several students also stopped by the WRFA studios and were recorded as they recited their original works. The recording of those 18 students were featured Friday, April 29 on WRFA’s Small Things Considered morning show.

Thank you to Sony for developing this project and also to Betsy her students for sharing their work with the Jamestown community via WRFA.


More Posts for Show: Small Things Considered

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.