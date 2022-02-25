WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Tom Reed Weekly Media Call – February 23, 2022

[LISTEN] Tom Reed Weekly Media Call – February 23, 2022

By Leave a Comment

Congressman Tom Reed discussed the Russia-Ukraine Invasion in his weekly media call on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning)


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.