[LISTEN/WATCH] Arts on Fire LIVE: Cindy Haight w/Sara Rafaloski

WRFA presents a series of live musical performances on select Saturday Nights this fall with the return of Arts on Fire LIVE.

On Saturday night, Oct. 16, WRFA welcomed Cindy Haight & Sara Rafaloski to the Reg Lenna Multimedia Studios for a special live broadcast performance.

Cindy Haight, aka Cindy Love, has performed regionally since the late1990s, solo and in bands including her own band, Djava and as lead singer of The Derbines. In 2009, Cindy Love released her first, all-original CD titled “Songs of Love and Haight.” In live performance, Cindy blends a mix of her beautiful original songs with classic country, blues and rock covers that really showcase her talent. Cindy has performed at the Great Blue Heron Music Festival for several years, with bands, solo and as part of the singer/songwriter circle. Joining Cindy on Oct. 16 will be Sara Rafaloski, a local music educator and member of Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey.

ABOUT AOF LIVE:

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance! For five Saturdays in the Fall 2021, we’ll bring you a new live session featuring well-established acts, spanning styles and genres!

The program will not only be broadcast live, but also replayed the following week during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA.

The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All Arts on Fire LIVE performances for 2021 are made possible in part by support from the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County Projects Pool Grants Program and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.