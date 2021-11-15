[LISTEN/WATCH] Arts on Fire LIVE: Cold Lazarus – Nov. 13, 2021

WRFA presents a series of live musical performances on select Saturday Nights this fall with the return of Arts on Fire LIVE.

On Saturday night, Nov. 13, WRFA welcomed Cold Lazarus to the Reg Lenna Multimedia Studios for a special live broadcast performance!

Cold Lazarus melds funk, psychedelic rock, reggae and soul with indie-style vocals and introspective lyrics. Featuring guitarist/keyboardist Adam Gould, guitarist/keyboardist Jeremy Bunce, bassist Gavin Paterniti, and drummer Nick Campbell.

ABOUT AOF LIVE

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance! For five Saturdays in the Fall 2021, we’ll bring you a new live session featuring well-established acts, spanning styles and genres! The program will not only be broadcast live, but also replayed the following week during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA.

The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All Arts on Fire LIVE performances for 2021 are made possible in part by support from the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County Projects Pool Grants Program and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.