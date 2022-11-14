WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN/WATCH] Community Conversation: Chemical Dependency & Recovery – November 10, 2022

On Thursday, Nov. 10, WRFA-LP continued its series of Community Conversations, this time focusing on Chemical Dependency and Recovery in the community.

WATCH VIDEO

WRFA hosted a number of guests who not only highlighted challenges associated with those dealing with dependency and recovery in Jamestown and Chautauqua County, but also provided an update on programs available in the community to assist these individuals and their families.

Our panel included:

– Dr. Scott Cunningham (Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene, Medical Director)
Emma Fabian (Evergreen Health Services, Associate Vice-President of Harm Reduction)
Steve Kilburn (Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene, Grant Projects Director)

LISTEN

It was moderated by WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.

The discussion was broadcast live on WRFA radio, with video streaming available on the WRFA Youtube Channel – www.Youtube.com/WRFALP.

Funding for the Community Conversation is made available by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act stabilization grant fund.


