[LISTEN/WATCH] WRFA Community Conversation: Marginalized and Underserved Groups – Part 2

Part 2 of WRFA’s Community Conversation program, initially broadcast on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

WRFA presents a three-part panel discussion on marginalized and underserved groups in Jamestown, NY. Community Conversation: Marginalized and Underserved Groups in Jamestown is intended to raise public awareness of specific groups in Jamestown and the challenges they face, both past and present. It will also work to identify solutions to overcome these challenges in order to bring more inclusiveness, diversity, equity, and accessibility in the community. Moderated by Julia Ciesla-Hanley and Amit Taneja.

Each panel discussion will feature representatives from five community groups, including the local African-American Community, the Hispanic Community, LGBTQ+ Community, those affected by Chemical Dependency, and those impacted by Generational Poverty.

Funding for Community Conversation: Marginalized and Underserved Groups in Jamestown is made possible through a Humanities NY Action Grant, along with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The event is also supported, in part, by Reg Lenna Center for the Arts and The Labyrinth Press Co.