[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown Broadscast: Ep 29 – Springfield Ill. Poet Laureate Shatriya Smith

YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region.

On this episode, the Y’s Hillary welcomes Shatriya Smith, a queer Black handicapable woman, wife, mother and spoken word artist supported by her community as the Poet Laureate of Springfield, Illinois. She also serves as executive director of Springfield’s Garvey Tubman Cultural Arts and Research Center, which provides services for low income families and young people ages 5-13 for music classes and to teach them to become young entrepreneurs. She visiting Jamestown and scheduled to speak as a guest of the Jamestown Unitarian Universalist Church.

The Broadscast program covers a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues; racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls. It is provided through funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.