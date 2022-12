[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast: Ep 10 – The Housing Crisis in Jamestown & Chautauqua County

YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team – Hillary Belin, Indo Quinones, Alize Scott, and Cienna Simon – discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region.

This episode features YWCA cohost Indo Quinones focuses on Housing Issues faces residents in poverty in Jamestown and Chautauqua County. Guests include:

Nanci Okerlund – YWCA Jamestown, Transitional Housing Director

– YWCA Jamestown, Transitional Housing Director Kizzy Tell – Evergreen Health, Housing Services Manager

– Evergreen Health, Housing Services Manager Andrea Davis – Evergreen Health, Housing Services Coordinator

– Evergreen Health, Housing Services Coordinator Jade Shirey – Community Advocate and Educator on Lead Poisoning

The Broadscast program covers a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues; racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls. It is provided through funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

