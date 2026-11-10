Literacy Volunteers Of Chautauqua County Receive Grant For Mobile Computer Labs

Literacy Volunteers of Chautauqua County are bringing mobile computer labs to the area thanks to a grant.

The Rural Spark-Ed Mobile Computer Labs are being supported by a $644,230 ConnectALL grant from Empire State Development which will bring free technology access and digital skills training to rural communities. Literacy West NY leads the initiative across Western New York, with Literacy Volunteers of Chautauqua County serving as the local partner for Chautauqua County.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Through ConnectALL, New York is making sure every resident has the tools and skills to participate fully in today’s economy. Literacy Volunteers of Chautauqua County knows this community and will bring hands-on support directly to residents in one of the state’s largest rural counties. Whether someone is applying for a job, meeting with a doctor online or learning to use a computer for the first time, Rural Spark-Ed will help them get there.”

Through Rural Spark-Ed, Chautauqua County residents will be able to receive free support with:

• Basic computer, internet, and email skills

• Job searches, resumes, and online applications

• Online education and training

• Telehealth and digital services

• Access to government and community resources

• Online safety and digital confidence

• Technology skills for work and daily life

The mobile computer labs will travel to trusted locations throughout the county, including libraries, community centers, municipalities, workforce sites, schools, and other gathering places. Literacy Volunteers of Chautauqua County is currently identifying community organizations interested in serving as Rural Spark-Ed host sites. Host partners will help expand local access by providing a welcoming location, electricity, and regularly scheduled space where the mobile lab can meet with residents. There is no expectation that residents already be comfortable with technology before participating. Rural Spark-Ed is intended to provide practical, individualized assistance for people at a wide range of skill levels. Mobile lab locations, schedules, workshops, and other learning opportunities in Chautauqua County will be announced as local host sites are established.

For more information, contact Literacy Volunteers of Chautauqua County Executive Director Julie LaGrow at (716) 366-4438 or julie@lvccread.org.