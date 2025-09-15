Live True Crime Show ‘Serial Killers’ Comes To The Reg On Saturday

A criminologist will present the live true crime show “Serial Killers” at Reg Lenna this Saturday.

Renowned criminologist, Dr. Scott Bonn, will take audiences inside the minds of the world’s most savage and prolific murderers in Serial Killers – live at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

During the 90-minute show, Dr. Bonn reveals the insatiable, psychological hungers that drive the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to kill repeatedly with impunity and no remorse. He explains why the majority of serial killers are either psychopaths or sociopaths, how the two differ, and he reveals that every serial killer is compelled to murder by a unique fantasy need. In addition, Dr. Bonn explains the public’s curious fascination with serial killers and true crime.

Dr. Bonn is a best-selling author, professor, public speaker, and he has interacted with such notorious serial killers as Dennis Rader (“Bind, Torture Kill”) and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”). He also developed a profile of the unknown “Long Island Serial Killer” in 2011 that matches the alleged perpetrator, Rex Heuermann, perfectly. Bonn has comprehensively studied, extensively corresponded with, personally interviewed, and accurately profiled some of the world’s most notorious predators.

The event will be followed by a Question and Answer session with Dr. Bonn. He will also sell signed copies of his book “Why We Love Serial Killers” at this time.

Tickets for Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn range from $25 to $40 and are available for sale from the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office , by calling 716-484-7070 or online at reglenna.com.