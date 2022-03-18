Local Businesses Saved $30,290 in Permit Fees So Far Under County Program

Local businesses have already saved $30,290 under Chautauqua County’s Environmental Health Permit Fee Relief program.

The program, funded using American Rescue Plan monies, is operated out of the County Department of Health and Human Services. Director Christine Schuyler said 81 food services establishments and 71 mobile food service establishments have taken advantage of the program so far.

Schuyler, in a presentation to the County Legislature’s Human Services Committee, said increases in state permit fees for tanning facilities mean that the relief program funding will be completely expended. The initiative hopes to cover the cost of permit fees for about 1,400 permit holders for two years, amounting to approximately $240,000 in relief to businesses in Chautauqua County.

The Human Services committee also approved a $25,000 grant for the Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene Department‘s Mobile Crisis unit.

The grant is to be used for education and training; billing, equipment and electronic medical record expenses.

The committee did not act on a resolution that had been tabled by the County Legislature in February regarding an $11,000 grant for wastewater monitoring.

The full County Legislature meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.