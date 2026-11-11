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Local Ceremony Planned For Veterans Day

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Veterans from Ira Lou Spring Post 149 hold the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the intersection of Third and Main Street in Downtown Jamestown (November 11, 2025)

Today is Veterans Day in the United States.

The federal holiday, observed annually on November 11, honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Here in Jamestown, Ira Lou Spring Post 149 will hold a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Third and Main Streets. The intersection will be closed to traffic starting at 10:45 a.m. and reopen at 11:15 a.m.

Ira Lou Springs Post Veterans will once again team up with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to offer the annual Veterans Day Service at 11:11 a.m. to commemorate the end of World War I. Members from First Lutheran, First Presbyterian and Sts Peter and Paul’s will join St. Luke’s Choir for the service.

St. Luke’s is located at 410 North Main Street.

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