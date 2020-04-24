WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LOCAL] Community Matters – NY Senator George Borrello: April 23, 2020

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Sen. George Borrello to get his reaction to the state’s COVID-19 response and also his thoughts on the recently approved NY State Budget.

George Borrello


