Local Events Planned For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Several events will be taking place in Chautauqua County for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Project Crossroads, which provides support to the Jamestown Police Department, will again have the Silent Witnesses Exhibit up at Jamestown City Hall and at other locations around Chautauqua County starting Wednesday, October 1.

The exhibit is a collection of local, personal stories displayed on shields, symbolizing strength, protection, and courage. All local survivors who would like to share your story on a shield for this display may contact 716-483-7718 to arrange a private and confidential interview.

Thursday, October 2 will feature a Domestic Violence 101 Class at the Salvation Army at 83 South Main Street. The free class at 10:00 a.m. will focus on domestic violence prevention.

The Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence will take place from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 3. This year’s walk will start at Jamestown City Hall and continue to Baker Park where representatives from the Family Justice Center, Salvation Army, and District Attorney’s office will speak. Those wishing to participate in the free walk should line up at 11:20 a.m. at City Hall. People are encouraged to wear purple as a sign of support.

For additional information about events taking place this month, visit Project Crossroads’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ProjectCrossroadsDVI.