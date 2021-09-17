Local Libraries Receive Over $308k in State Funding for Renovation & Construction Projects

Five libraries in Chautauqua County will receive $308,637 in New York State Aid for Library Construction grants to assist with renovation and construction projects. State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell both sent releases on the news.

The funding will enable libraries to better meet the needs of their patrons by increasing accessibility and modernizing facilities while reducing operating costs. The awards are from $14 million in capital funds allocated by the State Legislature for public library construction and renovation as part of last year’s state budget.

The Dunkirk Public Library will receive $129,631 to replace windows to improve usability, appearance, and energy efficiency. The Myers Memorial Library in Frewsburg will use $128,022 to modernize the library. The Patterson Library in Westfield will receive $19,292 to upgrade an old elevator and install door protector alarms. Ripley Public Library received $24,750 to replace non-insulated windows. And Sinclairville Free Library received $6,942 to replace a furnace and interior inefficient lighting fixtures.