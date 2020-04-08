WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LOCAL] Rep. Tom Reed – April 7, 2020 Coronavirus Conference Call

Conference Call on April 7 with Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY 23), who provides an update on the novel coronavirus situation with regional media.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning)

 


