Longtime CCIDA Employee Retires

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency is saying goodbye to one of its longest-serving employees.

On Tuesday, IDA CEO Mark Geise announced that Carol Rasmussen would be retiring from her position as Business Development Manager, effective February 1, 2025.

Rasmussen first joined the IDA in 2001. Since then, she’s assisted countless businesses in Chautauqua County with retention strategies while also recruiting new business development to the county. Some of the key businesses she’s assisted with include Artone, Bush Industries / E-Solutions, Cummins, Dahlstrom’s, New Flyer of America, Phoenix Metal, Rand Machine, SKF, Southern Tier Brewing Co., Weber Knapp, and many more.

Rasmussen is a native of Jamestown and a graduate of Ohio Northern University, acquiring Financial Certifications from Jamestown Community College. Prior to joining the IDA, she worked for Key Bank as a financial consultant and commercial business loan assistant. She is a member of the Chautauqua Leadership Network, and formally served on the board of the Jamestown Boys & Girls Club.

Geise said the IDA will consider its options on how to fill the position in the coming weeks, with an update expected by the March board meeting.