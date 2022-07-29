Low-Income Families Enrolled in Energy Affordability Program to Receive Utility Bill Credit

Low-Income families in New York State enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will receive a credit on electric and gas utility bills in August.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the vast majority of $567 million dedicated to help low-income customers pay off past utility bills will be reflected on customers’ August bills. The financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19 bill credit program for low-income customers adopted by the New York State Public Service Commission.

Under the bill credit program, the PSC leveraged $250 million from the 2023 State Budget to require utilities to provide a one-time credit to customers enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program that will eliminate unpaid utility bills that have accrued through May 1, 2022. The program also authorizes the same relief for any eligible low-income customers that enroll in EAP by December 31, 2022.

This one-time, low-income utility bill credit, which will be applied to affected customers’ bills by the utilities, requires no action by existing low-income customers enrolled in the EAP to receive the benefit.

To enroll in the EAP program, visit this link: https://www3.dps.ny.gov/W/AskPSC.nsf/All/E70DFECA512D19DD852588630060A17A?OpenDocument