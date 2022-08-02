After the pandemic kept it on hold for two years, the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival returns to Jamestown this week.

The festival kicks off Wednesday and continues through Sunday, August 7.

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson said it didn’t feel right the last two years to not have the festival, “The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival has grown to become one of the most respected comedy festivals in the country. So if you locally and haven’t gotten tickets yet for this year or haven’t been before, know that it’s a pretty special thing that it takes place in your backyard.”

The festival will feature over 50 live acts with headliners including Margaret Cho on Thursday, August 4 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts and two shows by Jeff Foxworthy at Northwest Arena on Friday, August 5.

Gunderson said the Saturday headlining show featuring Legends of Saturday Night Live, can only be seen in Jamestown. That show at the Northwest Arena will feature David Spade, Rob Schneider, and Kevin Nealon.

Gunderson said another show not to be missed is the Stand-Up Showcase on Wednesday, August 3, “Some people, even if they’re big fans of the big ticket, big name headliners, leave the festival going, ‘That was the best show of the festival!’ because you’re seeing the best club talent from coast to coast descend on Jamestown for a show where each comic gets about a 15-minute set. So nobody leaves the show not having, like, most of it if not all of it, there’s really something for everyone and it’s a really fun evening, and a really affordable ticket and that’s at the Reg Lenna.”

A free kids comedy show featuring Nels Ross will take place Saturday, August 6 at the Reg as well.

For more information, visit comedycenter.org