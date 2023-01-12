Lucy-Desi Museum Receives $400,000 National Endowment for the Humanities Grant

The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum has received a $400,000 grant to make more artifacts in its archive collection viewable to visitors.

The National Endowment for the Humanities grant will enable thousands of rarely-seen archival documents, photos and artifacts to be fully accessible by museum visitors.

The three-year archival project will feature bilingual content and use new, state-of-the-art, interactive portals and displays featuring over 3,000 items from the archive collection.