Made In Falconer Event Being Held In Celebration Of National Manufacturing Month

CHQ Chamber is celebrating National Manufacturing Month by presenting Made in Falconer this Saturday.

The event will offer public tours of local manufacturers to provide a fascinating first-hand look at some of the products made right here in Chautauqua County.

Manufacturers participating in the open house event are: Dahlstrom Roll Form at 221 Lister Avenue, Ellison Bronze at 125 West Main Street, Falconer Printing at 55 East Main Street, Fancher Chair at 121 South Work Street, Hanson Sign Co. at 82 Carter Street, and Stuart Tool & Die at 6500 North Work Street. Tours will begin every half hour at each site starting at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 2:00 p.m.

In conjunction with the tours, attendees can play along with a virtual online scavenger hunt. Register online at www.chqchamber/experiences. Click “Sign Up” on the Made in Falconer pass, then go to “Checkout” and enter your contact information, and “Complete Order.” You do not have to buy anything to participate. This is just the registration process. You’ll receive a text link to access the pass. You can save the link to your home screen or access the pass through your text thread. There is no app added to your phone. Falconer businesses have donated a number of prizes that will be given away as part of the scavenger hunt.

In addition to the manufacturers, a number of small local businesses will have tables set up in the village during the event.

Made in Falconer is a community effort, organized by the CHQ Chamber with the support of local businesspeople, the Village of Falconer, Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier and Dream It Do It WNY. Sponsors this year are Cattaraugus County Bank and the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

The CHQ Transit Trolley will be making loops through the Falconer region for Made in Falconer. Sponsored by the CCIDA, the trolley will make stops at all participating tour locations as well as in front of West Main Mercantile, making it easy to park once and ride the trolley to a variety of locations.