‘Made In Falconer’ Event Set for Oct. 5

An event that celebrates local manufacturers and National Manufacturing Month will be held in Falconer this Saturday.

CHQ Chamber is presenting “Made in Falconer” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., October 5. It’s an opportunity to tour local manufacturing facilities, learn about the businesses in our community, and enter to win prizes through a text scavenger hunt.

Made in Falconer will feature tours of Dahlstrom Roll Form, Ellison Bronze, Falconer Printing, Fancher Chair Company, Hanson Sign Company, and Stuart Tool & Die. Tours will begin every half hour at each location between 10am and 2pm.

To make it easy for visitors to tour the manufacturing sites, the CHQ Transit Trolley will be running free of charge on regular loop runs with stops at all participating manufacturers and at West Main Mercantile.

Those visiting a participating manufacturer or business can look for the scavenger hunt question, then follow the text-to-enter rules displayed at each site, and be entered to win a prize. Prizes will include baskets, items, and gift cards donated by local businesses.

Additional businesses participating in the scavenger hunt are: Carlberg Farm Livestock & Produce, Falconer Public Library, Falconer Power Sports/Harley-Davidson of Jamestown, Falconer ROBO, Good Bargains Chautauqua, Lady T’s Meraki Motif, LandPro Equipment, PersNikkity Pies, Ryan’s Phil-N-Cindy’s Lunch, Sisters Restaurant, Tasta Pizza, and West Main Mercantile.