Malfunctioning Motor Sets Off Fire Alarm At County Emergency Services Building

Chautauqua County Government office building at 2 Academy Street in Mayville, NY (Google Maps)

A malfunctioning motor caused a fire alarm to go off at the former Mayville High School Wednesday morning.

Chautauqua County officials said that the fire alarm was triggered at 9:30 a.m. at the Chautauqua County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), located at 2 Academy Street.

Following a preliminary inspection, it is believed that a malfunctioning motor in a roof heating unit caused the alarm. Emergency personnel responded promptly, and no injuries were reported.

No further damage was incurred to the facility. Emergency services operations were not impacted as a result of this incident and all systems remain fully functional.

