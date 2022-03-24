Man Dies in Gerry House Fire

A man died in a house fire in the town of Gerry early Thursday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriffs Office said the Gerry Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4200 Route 380 in the town of Gerry at 2:42 a.m. yesterday.

While investigating the cause and origin of the fire, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Team respond found the body of a man inside the residence. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fire investigators are still actively investigating the fire.