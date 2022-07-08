Man Missing After Falling off Fishing Boat into Lake Erie

A man is still missing after falling off a boat into Lake Erie in Ripley Thursday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews responded to Barcelona Pier at 8:30 a.m. following a report of someone falling off a fishing charter boat.

The boat was a half-mile off shore when the incident took place. The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, New York State assets, United States Coast Guard, local emergency assets, and Pennsylvania Emergency teams searched the area Thursday but did not find the missing person.

The investigation is ongoing but no foul play is suspected.