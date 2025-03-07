Manufacturing Groups Expressing Concern Over Tariffs Impacts

The Buffalo Niagara Manufacturers Alliance and the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier have issued a joint statement expressing deep concern over the economic impact of tariffs on manufacturers in the region.

They warn that continued uncertainty surrounding trade policies threatens investment, job creation, and long-term growth in the manufacturing sector. The business Associations stated, “Manufacturers operate in a capital-intensive environment that requires long-term planning and stability. The ongoing uncertainty created by tariffs is making it harder for companies to make confident decisions about expansion, hiring, and investment in New York State. Manufacturers—small and large—are looking for pro-growth policies that foster stability and encourage investment. Tariffs that drive up costs without a clear long-term strategy undermine the strength of the manufacturing sector.”

National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons recently emphasized this point, stating, “Uncertainty is the enemy of investment. Manufacturing is a capital-intensive industry. We make decisions months and years in advance. … That’s why we need certainty. We need a clear, actionable, multi-step strategy from our government—one that says, ‘We want you to invest here, hire here and succeed here.’”

The NAM has long highlighted the economic risks associated with tariffs, noting that they increase costs for manufacturers, disrupt supply chains, and ultimately impact consumers.

According to recent analysis, tariffs on critical raw materials and components raise production costs, making it harder for American businesses to compete globally.

1/3 of all U.S. imported manufacturing inputs now come from Canada and Mexico. The value of U.S. imports of manufacturing inputs from North America is now 3X greater than China.

A 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico is adding an estimated $144 billion a year to the cost of manufacturing in the United States.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has also voiced strong opposition to these tariffs.

In 2022, New York businesses exported nearly $106.3 billion worth of goods overseas, supporting approximately 2.8 million jobs.

Canada is one of New York’s largest trading partners, with total trade between New York and Canada reaching $42.6 billion in 2022.

The BNMA and MAST are urging policymakers to prioritize solutions that reduce trade uncertainty, promote a competitive business environment, and support a strong domestic manufacturing base. They stand with manufacturers and business leaders in calling for a clear and predictable trade strategy that fosters long-term economic growth.